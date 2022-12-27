A local official said on Tuesday that 56 people were killed in clashes that took place over four days in Jonglei state in eastern South Sudan, after Nuer youths attacked another ethnic group, noting that most of the dead were Nuer.
Revenge operations and clashes over livestock and land have been going on for decades in South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011.
Abraham Klang, a government official in Pibor administration, said armed Nuer youths began their attack on the Murle tribe on December 24 in the districts of Gumuruk and Likwangole.
“The government is providing aid to the two tribes, but the fighting is still going on,” he told Reuters by phone.
Of the dead, he said, 51 were Nuer attackers, while only five Murle defenders were killed.
#killed #ethnic #clashes #southern #Sudan
Leave a Reply