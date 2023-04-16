The total number of dead and injured, who were counted from hospitals and health facilities:

– Total civilian deaths (56)

–Dozens of deaths among the military (some of them were treated in regular hospitals, and some of them are beyond our scope.

– The total number of injuries reached (595), including military personnel, dozens of whom were in critical condition.

–Some cases of military injuries and deaths have been transferred to regular hospitals, and some are beyond our scope.

–There are injuries and deaths among civilians who were unable to reach hospitals and health facilities due to the difficulty of movement and the regular forces’ interception of ambulances and paramedics.

Khartoum:

– (25) fatalities, including (17) civilians and (8) military personnel.

– Injuries (302) cases.

� Nautical:

– The dead (8) cases, including (7) civilians and (1) military

– Injuries (86) cases.

� Omdurman:

– (11) deaths, including (7) civilians and (4) military personnel– Injuries (42) cases.

� Territories:

– The dead (25) cases, including both civilians and military personnel

– Injuries (165) cases.

The committee called for the voice of reason to prevail and for an immediate cessation of absurd fire, which claimed the lives of innocent, unarmed civilians..