The Government of Spain allocated 48.1 million euros during 2020 in aid to promote lines of research, development and innovation of fifty-six companies in the Region of Murcia.

The funds, channeled through the CDTI, dependent on the Ministry of Science and Innovation, are aimed at new lines of economic activity for the growth of innovative companies or the creation and improvement of production processes, products or services, as reported this Friday by the Delegation of the government.

The 56 beneficiary companies belong to the agricultural, livestock, food, construction and IT sectors, among others. This investment will allow “progress in knowledge, innovation, improvement of production processes and industrial growth,” said the Government delegate, José Vélez.