Parliament did not approve the request, or what is known as the amendment, which is a proposed addition to the government’s agenda for next year, and therefore it will not become law. But the support of a large number of Labor Party legislators for the amendment calling for a ceasefire showed the extent of concern within the party regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

About a third of Labor’s 198 lawmakers supported the amendment put forward by the Scottish National Party, which said: “We call on the government to join the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to a ceasefire.”

Starmer, like Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has called for a “humanitarian truce” to help aid reach Gaza rather than a ceasefire that they say would allow Hamas to regroup after its attack on October 7.

Eight members of Starmer’s “shadow” ministerial team left their roles in defiance of the party’s position.

Jess Phillips, who resigned from her political role to vote in favor of a ceasefire, said in a letter to Starmer posted on the social media platform “To do nothing but endanger the hope of peace and security of anyone in the region now and in the future.”

This was a blow to Starmer, who is keen to portray his party as united, disciplined and ready to take power before the general elections expected next year, which the Labor Party is seeking to win, according to opinion polls.