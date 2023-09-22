During the past year, traffic departments at the state level recorded 56 accidents due to reversing, without ensuring that the street was clear, distributed between 16 accidents in Abu Dhabi, 29 in Dubai, five accidents in Sharjah, four in Ajman, and one accident in Ras Al Khaimah. Another in Fujairah, according to statistics from the Ministry of Interior.

Police reports documented that drivers did not take caution and ensure that the road was clear when reversing their vehicles, which caused serious accidents that led to injuries and deaths, or collisions with other vehicles.

She pointed out a serious mistake committed by some drivers, as they intentionally reverse the vehicle on public roads, when crossing a lane or exit on the road, and want to return to it again, while others do not take care when exiting the vehicle from public or private parking lots, which causes… Hit and run accidents.

The Federal Traffic Law stipulates a fine of 500 dirhams and four black traffic points for a dangerous reversing violation.

A person died as a result of a collision that occurred last year in Dubai, as preliminary information indicated that the accident occurred as a result of two mistakes: the first was caused by the cyclist due to his driving at excessive speed and not paying attention to the vehicle in front of him, and the second: due to the driver of the vehicle due to it stopping suddenly and reversing. The bike driver died at the scene of the accident due to his serious injuries.

As part of its awareness campaigns, Abu Dhabi Police warned of the safe way for vehicle drivers to avoid run-over accidents when parking their cars inside homes, stressing the need to pay attention, drive safely, and take caution when moving the car from the inside parking of the house to exit or when entering it.

She explained that the safe way when entering a house is to quietly back into the indoor parking lot, so that the driver can see the children directly from the front when he leaves the house, in addition to the necessity of having family supervision over the children while they are in the parking lots and the interior courtyards of the house.

She called for using safety devices in vehicles, such as reversing cameras and parking sensors, driving the vehicle slowly in indoor parking lots, looking through the side and rear mirrors, checking the area surrounding the vehicle, and opening the side windows for a clearer view and a greater ability to hear any children’s voices. .

Abu Dhabi Police advised parents to pay attention to the simple rules of driving a vehicle, especially when parking it inside homes, including being busy with the phone, browsing social networking sites, answering calls, and sending text messages while entering to park their car at home, which reduces the degree of concentration, and thus causes a collision or run-over accident. .

Abu Dhabi Police called for the need to teach children not to play and have fun in the courtyard of the house, especially car parks, and to move the toys to a safe place away from car parks, to protect them from being run over in accidents.

She stressed the continuation of awareness of the dangers of run-over accidents, focusing on the awareness aspect of protecting children, whether through various media outlets, or through the distribution of brochures and specialized publications, or through holding lectures for housewives and drivers, and other activities, in coordination with the competent authorities.

• 500 dirhams and 4 black points for violation.