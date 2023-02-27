The balance sheet of the UAE Central Bank touched 555 billion dirhams last December, to record the highest level in its history, according to the latest statistics of the Central Bank.
The Central Bank stated that the bank’s balance sheet increased on a monthly basis by 8.1%, to reach 554.99 billion dirhams at the end of last December, compared to 513.61 billion dirhams in November 2022.
And the balance sheet of the Central Bank increased on an annual basis by 6.4%, or the equivalent of 33.4 billion dirhams, compared to about 521.54 billion dirhams in December 2021.
According to statistics, the Central Bank’s budget was distributed on the assets side by 279.25 billion dirhams for cash and bank balances last December, in addition to investments saved to maturity by about 180.44 billion dirhams, 63.43 billion dirhams for deposits, 5.55 billion dirhams for loans and advances, and 26. 32 billion dirhams for other assets.
While the balance sheet was distributed on the liabilities and capital side by 236.66 billion dirhams for current accounts and deposit accounts, and about 164.75 billion dirhams for certificates of deposit and cash bills, 120.01 billion dirhams for issued cash papers and coins, 13.35 billion dirhams for capital and reserves, and 20.22 billion dirhams for other liabilities.
