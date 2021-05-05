The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 55,290 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, bringing the total of the doses provided to date to 10,834,453 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 109.55 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.





