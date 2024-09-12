Gaza (Union)

The World Health Organization said yesterday that the first round of polio vaccination in the Gaza Strip is nearing completion, with more than 552,000 children receiving their first dose of the oral vaccine.

“The response to this campaign and the fact that parents are doing everything they can to ensure their children do not miss out on vaccination is very encouraging,” said Richard Peeperkorn, WHO Representative.

He pointed out that children in Gaza are scheduled to receive the second dose in a campaign that begins in about 4 weeks.

According to the World Health Organization, UN relief workers estimated that 640,000 children in Gaza originally needed vaccinations.

The campaign came after three cases of polio were detected in the densely populated, war-torn enclave in July.