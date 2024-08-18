Yousef Al Bustanji (Abu Dhabi)

The total balance of foreign currency deposits in banks operating in the country increased by AED 95.8 billion, equivalent to a growth of 21% during the year, to reach AED 552.2 billion by the end of May 2024, compared to AED 456.4 billion by the end of May 2023, according to data issued by the Central Bank of the UAE.

The data indicated that the increase in the balance of foreign currency deposits coincided with a significant increase in the balance of UAE dirham deposits, which increased by AED 131.3 billion during the same period, recording a growth of 22% to reach AED 728.8 billion by the end of May 2024, compared to AED 597.5 billion by the end of May 2023.

The increase in the balance of foreign currency deposits is an important indicator of the great confidence in the national currency and the stability of the country’s monetary policy, in addition to the increase in the value of foreign direct investments in the country, whether in alternative investment sectors or in stock and commodity markets.

The data also showed that the significant increase in the balance of foreign currency deposits was the result of the influx of foreign liquidity and investments from abroad to the local market, in addition to a significant growth in the value of the country’s foreign trade, which exceeded 4.45 trillion dirhams in 2023.

According to the World Foreign Direct Investment Report 2024 issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the value of foreign direct investment inflows to the UAE in 2023 amounted to 30.7 billion US dollars (about 112.6 billion dirhams), compared to 22.74 billion dollars (about 83.5 billion dirhams) in 2022, with a growth rate of about 35%, ranking second globally in foreign direct investment inflows in 2023.

The significant increase in the balance of foreign currency deposits in the country’s banks is an important indicator of the increased confidence of investors and customers in the UAE banking sector and the strength and stability of the national economy.

Local liquidity

Data from the Central Bank of the UAE revealed that private domestic liquidity increased by AED 226 billion, equivalent to a growth of 21.5% during the year, to reach AED 1.28 trillion by the end of May 2024, compared to AED 1.054 trillion by the end of May 2023.

Total liquidity in the local market also increased by AED 357 billion, equivalent to a growth of 15.7% during the same comparison period, reaching AED 2.63 trillion by the end of May 2024, compared to AED 2.273 trillion by the end of May 2023.