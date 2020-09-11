In Russia, over the previous day, 5504 new instances of coronavirus an infection have been detected in 85 areas of the nation. That is reported by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel on Thursday 11 September.

A lot of the new instances had been detected in Moscow (698), St. Petersburg (216), in addition to in Moscow (175), Nizhny Novgorod (161) and Rostov (158) areas. Additionally, 102 sufferers with COVID-19 died within the final day, one other 5734 folks recovered… Thus, the variety of sufferers cured per day exceeded the variety of contaminated.

For the reason that starting of the pandemic, 1,051,874 Russians have been contaminated with the coronavirus. Of those, 18 365 folks died, one other 868 107 had been cured.

On August 11, President Vladimir Putin introduced the registration of the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Middle. The manufacturing of the drug was launched on August 15, and on September 8, the Ministry of Well being introduced that the primary batch of the Sputnik V vaccine had been launched into civil circulation. The primary to obtain the vaccination might be medical doctors and residents in danger.

An outbreak of COVID-19 pneumonia attributable to a novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan. On March 11, the World Well being Group (WHO) declared a pandemic.