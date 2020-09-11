Over the previous day, 5504 new circumstances of COVID-19 have been detected in Russia. This was reported within the operational headquarters to fight the unfold of coronavirus on Friday, September 11.

In accordance with the headquarters, the day by day improve within the variety of detected circumstances for 27 days doesn’t exceed 0.5%.

As well as, over the previous 24 hours, 5734 individuals have been utterly cured of coronavirus an infection in Russia. 102 deaths had been recorded.

For the reason that starting of the epidemic, the variety of detected circumstances of COVID-19 in Russia is 1,051,874. Over your complete interval, 868,107 individuals have recovered, 18,365 deaths have been recorded.

Earlier, in September, a supply within the Russian authorities mentioned that there have been no plans to introduce new large-scale restrictions on COVID-19.

In accordance with the top of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, for the reason that starting of the yr, barely greater than 0.6% of the nation’s inhabitants have had COVID-19, and inhabitants immunity within the areas of Russia ranges from 4 to 50%.

September 8 Russian vaccine in opposition to coronavirus “Gam-Covid-Vac” (“Sputnik V”), developed by the Analysis Heart for Epidemiology and Microbiology. N. Gamalei of the Ministry of Well being of Russia, was launched into civilian circulation. The Ministry of Well being harassed that the drug has handed all the required laboratory exams, writes “Gazeta.ru”… The vaccine was registered in Russia on August 11.

As well as, Russian scientists have discovered a option to keep away from the necessity for mechanical air flow when treating sufferers with COVID-19.

