5,500 male and female students participated in the orientation program organized by the Higher Colleges of Technology for its new students as the academic year 2024-2025 approaches.

The two-day programme provided a comprehensive picture of the student’s educational journey from enrolment in colleges until graduation, and how to invest in all the opportunities, privileges and services that this journey includes to support his success and excellence.

Acting Director of the Student Success and Life Department, Maryam Al-Hafeet, stated that the program is of particular importance to the senior management of the colleges, as it is related to the enrollment of new students who have started a new path in their academic life that will lead them to their future careers, and the necessity for them to be fully aware of the nature of the educational environment in the colleges in all its aspects, especially since it is an environment characterized by applied study, and rich in opportunities and experiences that aim to support their skills and enable them to take their places in the labor market.

She stated that more than 5,500 new male and female students participated in the orientation programme, which included receiving students and helping them complete their enrolment procedures for those who had not yet been able to complete them.

She added: “We have 28 undergraduate programmes and 18 diploma programmes that have been introduced and developed in line with developments in the labour market, in addition to introducing students to the regulations and laws in force according to the Student Charter, especially those related to the attendance and absence system, digital services, and effective communication methods to meet their needs.”

Al-Hafeet stressed that the tour of the university campus is an important and mandatory stage for every male and female student, because it leads them to a realistic knowledge of the nature of the university building in which they will study, and what it includes in terms of classrooms, study halls, specialized laboratories, and technological applications that enhance the simulation of the practical reality of each specialization, in addition to the sports and health facilities and services and the spaces designated for activities, innovation, and creativity.

She added that the guidance meeting highlights the employment aspect, considering that each stage of a student’s educational journey since enrollment represents preparation for the labor market. Therefore, they are introduced to the nature of career guidance and employment services and how to access them. These services are provided to students and graduates alike, by giving them the opportunity to register through the “Kawader” platform, to help them – through the available services and career advisors – to determine their career goals by providing them with employment skills, offering workshops on preparing a CV, and providing opportunities to communicate with a career advisor.

Al-Hafeet spoke about the category of students with disabilities among the new students, who represent an important part of the education system in the colleges, and receive great care and attention, explaining that there is a mechanism to attract them through specialized work committees during which their performance is evaluated and they are directed accordingly to the most appropriate study programs for them, and they are introduced to the academic and student services that support them, and a student advisor is provided to follow up with them throughout their studies.

She noted that preparing students is not limited to academic and professional aspects, but rather there is a focus on character building and linking it to human and societal values, through many initiatives and activities. The volunteer work program is one example of this preparation, as it requires the student to have completed 100 hours of volunteering and community service throughout his academic years as one of the graduation requirements. The colleges provide, through their strategic partners and internal events, various opportunities for volunteering, noting that students usually achieve more hours than required, as many of them have a passion for volunteer work, in addition to the fact that this aspect is one of our human and national values, and over time it has become part of our lifestyle.

She pointed out the model of current students’ participation in the introductory meeting and their role in introducing their new colleagues to the university campus, and transferring their academic and student experience and expertise to them.

