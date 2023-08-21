Dubai Islamic Bank made a donation of 550,000 dirhams to the Dar Al Ber Association, to be allocated to the project of printing the Holy Qur’an, in order to enhance efforts to preserve and care for the Book of God, Blessed and Exalted be He, and in support of its memorizers and readers. The framework of works of benevolence, charitable projects, humanitarian work and community development.

Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of the Dar Al Ber Association, confirmed that Dubai Islamic Bank is a key strategic partner that supports the association’s humanitarian initiatives and various charitable projects, since its inception nearly 44 years ago, in various humanitarian, charitable and vital service fields, indicating that the association takes over later Distributing the “Holy Qur’an” in various parts of the world, where there are mosques and centers for memorizing the Holy Qur’an, to benefit thousands of needy Muslims in several countries.

Al Muhairi said that “Dar Al Ber” is working to strengthen its strategic national partnerships with many private and public sector institutions in the country, in support of the needy and those with limited income within the Emirates, and to provide for the requirements of the poor and afflicted in several countries, in compliance with the values ​​of our true religion, and a translation of the state’s humanitarian policy in Philanthropy.