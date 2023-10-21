More than 550 specialists in pediatric oncology and hematology from 23 countries are participating in the Second Emirates Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplantation Conference, which was launched yesterday in Abu Dhabi, and whose activities will continue for two days in Burjeel Medical City, under the slogan “The International Meeting of Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Doctors.” To celebrate the success of saving children’s lives around the world.

During the sessions of the first day of the conference, the specialists discussed modern and genetic treatments for patients with thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia, how to preserve the immune system of bone marrow transplant patients and protect them from infection, the correct medical practices for applying this, and the mechanism of bone marrow transplantation from fully or partially identical cells. The role of intensive care in caring for bone marrow transplant patients, and the latest protocols. The conference reviewed the successful Emirati experience of bone marrow transplantation for children, by presenting the experiences of children who survived incurable blood diseases through the technique of transplanting stem cells from bone marrow, which was performed in Burjeel Medical City, the only hospital that provides this treatment for children in the country, where the treatment was carried out. Successfully reached 30 children.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said: “Organizing such important conferences confirms the UAE’s commitment to improving the quality of health care in our country and around the world, and reflects our pivotal role in attracting important events. High-quality medical practices have become a global endeavor for health authorities.” “Successful medical innovation has become beyond geographical borders,” adding: “We in the UAE are committed to promoting distinguished and advanced health care.”