Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the Arab Women’s Club Games revealed the participation of 61 Arab teams, including 550 players from 14 countries, in 8 games in the seventh edition of the most prominent Arab championship in women’s sports, which is organized by the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation during the period from 2 to 12 February. Under the patronage of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, President of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation.

The committee announced that this year’s edition will witness the holding of the “First International Conference on Medicine and Women’s Sports Sciences,” under the title “A Future Vision for Establishment, Development, and Achievement,” which is the first of its kind in the Arab world. This came during a press conference held in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the tournament, Issa Hilal, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of “Arab Women’s Games”, and Noura Ali Al Shamsi, Director of the Arab Women’s Club Games 2024.

The Supreme Organizing Committee explained that the sports teams from the Emirates and Iraq lead the teams, as they participate in all the games of the tournament, which are: basketball, volleyball, karate, table tennis, athletics, archery, bow and arrow, and fencing, while Bahrain participates in all the games… In addition to karate, Syria competes in all the games of the tournament except two games: archery and bow and arrow. As for the State of Kuwait, it also participates in six games, which are all eight games except bow and arrow and fencing.

The players of the Saudi teams will participate in the tournament’s competitions in basketball, karate, athletics, bow and arrow, and fencing. As for Egypt, it will participate in four games: basketball, volleyball, table tennis, and athletics. Libya will compete in table tennis, karate, and athletics. As for the Sultanate of Oman, its female players will compete in karate. And archery and athletics, while Jordan participates in three games: basketball, volleyball, and athletics, and Lebanon in volleyball and athletics, while Yemen, Qatar, and Sudan compete in one game each, which are, respectively: karate, athletics, and bow and arrow.

The committee at the conference, which was presented by Hawraa Al-Ajmi, the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club player and karate champion, and Fajr Al-Marzouqi, the UAE national team and Sharjah Women’s Sports Club fencing player, revealed many logistical matters related to the event.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the session, confirmed that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and since the beginning of the Sharjah March, has placed the human being as the core of the process of construction, development and progress, and His Highness directed the building and rehabilitation of human beings with all skills and values. And the principles that make him a sincere and consistent actor in the advancement of his country and society.

He added: “In the integrated development context that Sharjah is witnessing, the Arab Clubs Games for Women come, which the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, wanted to be an essential dimension of women’s empowerment.”

Hanan Al-Mahmoud said: “This tournament goes beyond just a sporting event and a group of games and competitions, to be a social development achievement that embodies the vision of the emirate and its institutions on the role of sports in general, and women’s sports in particular, in measuring the sophistication of social culture, the development of institutions and facilities, and the interest in developing the capabilities of individuals and keenness.” To empower them in all aspects, mental, physical and moral, and this is what made (Women’s Arab) accredited by the League of Arab States and the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees.”

Noura Al Shamsi said: “We held many technical meetings to ensure the integration of efforts and processes within the work team, in order to ensure that all aspects of the course are at the highest level of excellence, while emphasizing that all technical and operational processes are applied in accordance with the needs and requirements of the women’s sports sector, as We seek to achieve continuity in providing a distinguished sports experience for female players and fans at the regional and global levels.”