The civil defense teams in Ras Al Khaimah managed to evacuate 550 employees and shoppers in the commercial “RAK Mall” located in the heart of Al Nakheel yesterday afternoon, following an outbreak in the central air conditioning unit located on the roof of the mall, without causing any injuries.

The Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Brigadier General Muhammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, said that the operations room received, at 2:45 pm yesterday, a report of a fire in the “RAK Mall” commercial center, so that a fire brigade from the administration center was immediately directed to reach the site. The incident took place within 4 minutes, and a second support team was dispatched from the Civil Defense Center in Al-Daqdaqah.

He added that the firefighters immediately began evacuating the mall from the 550 employees and shoppers who were in it, and it was found that the central air-conditioning unit was on fire at the top of the roof of the mall building, indicating that the two firefighters began the process of extinguishing the fire and succeeded in controlling it within 25 minutes, after which the cooling process began. Which continued for 3 hours before the accident was handed over to the competent authorities in Ras Al Khaimah Police for the necessary action.

Al-Zaabi praised the tremendous efforts made by the firefighters in dealing with this incident with high professionalism, which prevented the development of the fire or the recording of any loss of life and the reduction of material losses resulting from it.