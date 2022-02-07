The Emirates Digital Government has reported that holders of all types of visas are allowed to modify their residence status in the country and change it from an entry permit for a visit or tourism to a residence visa, subject to certain conditions, in addition to a financial fee of 550 dirhams as an exit allowance, in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. 377 of the year 2014.

She pointed out that the customer must take the procedures to modify the situation before the expiry of the entry permit that he holds or the visa, warning at the same time of the fines imposed on residents and visitors after the expiry of the visa period.

Regarding the cost of entry permits and visas, the government made it clear that it can be found through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security Services Guide, which shows the fees for different types of entry permits and residence permits in Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates.

She indicated that the state provides an urgent service for the issuance of entry permits and visas for an additional fee of 100 dirhams.

She stated that if the tourist or visitor exceeds the period of stay permitted by the entry permit, visitor visa, or tourism, he is considered a violation and he will be fined by the relevant authorities in the UAE in the following amounts, 200 dirhams for the first day, 100 dirhams for each subsequent day, and 100 An additional service fee of AED when leaving the country. For residents of the UAE, the law gives them a grace period of 30 days, either to modify the situation and provide a new guarantee for them and their dependents, or to leave the country, and no fines apply during that period, and if the grace period expires and the resident exceeds the 30 days, he will be fined 125 dirhams for the first day 25 dirhams for each subsequent day, 50 dirhams for each day exceeded after six months of the grace period, and 100 dirhams for each day exceeded after one year of the grace period.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

