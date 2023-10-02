Mexico remembers with pain and anger one more year of the Tlatelolco massacre. This Monday, October 2, marks the 55th anniversary of one of the most disastrous chapters in Mexican history. The massacre of hundreds of students in 1968 due to strong repression by the authorities remains unpunished. For his part, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador vindicated the Army.

“October 2, 1968 is not forgotten.” A phrase that has been repeated for 55 years in a Mexico that has not managed to provide a response or justice to the relatives and friends of the students who were murdered in the protest of October 2, 1968, in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas, in the Conjunto Urbano Nonoalco Tlatelolco, north of the Historic Center of Mexico City (CDMX).

That day, More than 300 people were murdered by law enforcement authorities and members of the Armywho received the order to dissuade the massive protest that was occurring in favor of freedoms, educational autonomy and a process of resistance to militarization in the country.

Teachers, students, graduates, activists and human rights defenders took to the streets of the Mexican capital this October 2 to demand truth and Justice. Commemorative events, performances and a mobilization from the Plaza de las Tres Culturas to the Plaza de la Constitución, also known as the Zócalo, are some of the activities carried out as a tribute to the victims.

Demands and criticism of the State for the inaction of the authorities

The Committee 68 for Democratic Liberties calls for this mobilization and its message is clear: do not accept transitional Justice because it is “a political instrument, which is used by the current Government to put an end to the historical demands for Justice,” the statement says. published by the organization.

They question the work carried out by the Commission for Access to Truth for being full of “irregularities, simulations and lies that hide the true intention of the Government: to protect the military power, wash its hands of them and keep them in total impunity.”

What they are asking for is trial and punishment of those responsible for the massacre.. Hence, his complaint to the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic for not moving forward with the judicial cases, which have been going on for years without arrests or convictions.

55 years after that courageous student movement that was a watershed in Mexican society, we demand the fight for democratic freedoms, justice and popular memory. pic.twitter.com/f6Cj3JRIFm — Committee 68 Pro Democratic Liberties (@comite68) September 27, 2023



Criticism is also against the current Government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for not delivering the Army files that would clarify the case.

“We demand a real process of Justice, a process that manages to convict those responsible, including military and civilians,” the document states.

López Obrador vindicated the Army

In his morning conference, López Obrador justified the actions of the Mexican Army on Monday by pointing out that they only receive orders.

“The Army acts, in cases like those, not in all cases, but in cases like those, receiving orders from the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, at that time it was President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz (1964-1970),” he said. .

Furthermore, he said that those who did participate directly were the members of the Presidential General Staff, a military technical body that responded to the president.

He highlighted the role of the Armed Forces today and described several missions that have been entrusted to them, such as their participation in works, social support, as well as their intervention in natural disasters.

For the president, it does not imply militarization in the country. Another of the questions of Committee 68, which demands the demilitarization of Mexico.

What happened on October 2, 1968?

Under the authoritarian regime of Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), A process of repression was established against university students and technicians, who formed a student movement against the abuses of the Public Forcewhich triggered a series of protests that began in July 1968.

One of the triggers was the military occupation of educational facilities. Students and teachers were part of the National Strike Council to confront the Government’s actions.

The Council called a meeting in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas. The student community, mainly from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), together with unions and other sectors of civil society, participated massively in the demonstration.

A soldier pushes a protester with the butt of his rifle away from a plaza in Mexico City, following his arrest on October 3, 1968, after a night of violence. © AP

It was almost six in the afternoon on October 2, 1968. A flare crossed the sky to begin ‘Operation Galeana’. Members of the Army and the Olimpia Battalion, a paramilitary group, infiltrated the march with a badge that marked the perpetrators of the massacre: white gloves on his left hand.

The uniformed men began shooting at the hundreds of protesters, who were running for cover. More than 300 people were killed. Hundreds more were injured. Those who managed to hide in the apartments of neighboring buildings were arrested and criminalized.. At the time, the official toll was 20 dead. The authorities justified the abuses, claiming that it was the protesters who started the clashes.

As the years went by and the investigations were opened, the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Social and Political Movements of the Past, in 2006, said that the number of victims amounted to 350, recognizing that it was impossible to give an exact figure.

This day the national flag is raised at half-mast in all institutions in the national territory and in diplomatic delegations abroad.

Symbolic actions, but empty – according to the relatives and friends of the victims of the massacre – if they are not accompanied by truth and Justice.

With EFE and local media