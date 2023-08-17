American actress, screenwriter, producer and fashion model Donna D’Errico showed a figure in a revealing outfit. The corresponding photo appeared in her Instagram account. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 55-year-old Baywatch star wore an orange polka dot print bikini that consisted of a triangle bra and drawstring bottoms. The posted picture shows that the celebrity starred against the backdrop of a fence with a spatula in her hands.

At the same time, the artist loosened her long dark hair, curled into light curls, and applied makeup in neutral shades. “Two days until my anniversary on the site, the name of which cannot be spoken,” she captioned the post.

In May, Donna D’Errico responded to rumors about plastic surgery. She refuted the assumptions that had appeared and said that she had never resorted to the services of a surgeon, and her toned body is the merit of daily training and proper nutrition.