Seeing the personality of Bollywood star Salman Khan, no one can guess his age. Salman is 55 years old today. But despite his age, he beats many young actors in fitness. Salman does a lot of workouts to stay fit and also takes special care of his diet. Salman also shares pictures and videos of his workouts on social media.

Salman is one of those actors who never give up his workout routine. Salman is very serious for fitness. Regarding fitness, Salman once said that the secret of his perfect body and fitness is hard work. Salman believes that discipline and strong mind can give you the fitness you want.

Do workouts 2-3 hours daily

Salman Khan Normally works out for 2 to 3 hours in the gym every day. They work out for 6 days a week and rest on Sundays. They do three days of lifting and three days of cardio. Cardio sessions begin by doing 15 to 20 minutes of treadmill. After this the abs roll, twist, side planks, etc.

Along with this, Salman also loves cycling. They do pushups, pullups, jumping, skates in warmups. They never do flower body training. They train for specific body parts.

Follow a special diet plan

Salman Khan’s diet is full of rich protein foods. His diet includes white eggs, fish, meat and milk. They do not eat oily and sugar food at all. The day starts with 4 eggs and skim milk daily. Lunch usually consists of chapatti and vegetable salad. Salman eats a protein shake and two white eggs before the workload.

After workouts, they eat almonds, oats, protein bars and three white eggs. At dinner, Salman Khan drinks two eggs, fish or chicken and soup. Salman believes that one should always stay away from oily food for good fitness.

