Former American supermodel, actress and Czech-born writer Paulina Porizkova shared a candid photo and amazed fans. The picture appeared on her page in Instagram…

In a video posted online, a 55-year-old celebrity is sitting at the piano in a black set of underwear, stockings and high heels. She was filmed from the back. In the caption to the publication, which received more than 33 thousand likes, the model shared her thoughts on beauty. She believes that being beautiful is not a privilege, but a gift.

“I understand that photos of this kind can provoke negative comments from men and ill-wishers, nevertheless, sisters, the point is not in competition, but in identifying one’s own strength. This is my choice, my body, ”concluded Porizkova.

Fans appreciated the star’s appearance and supported her in the comments. “You always fill soybean posts with deep meaning. Your beauty is truly a gift ”,“ Damn hot ”,“ A beautiful shot and a dose of inspiration for both women and men ”,“ Wow! You are simply stunning ”,“ I bow to you, ”they praised.

In December 2020, Paulina Porizkova revealed the secret of youth without plastic surgery. The celebrity said in the video that she does not wash her face with water in the morning, as her skin is prone to dryness. So, she sprays toner on her face and applies a moisturizer.