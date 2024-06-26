55-year-old actress Cate Blanchett came out in a jumpsuit with a deep neckline

Australian actress Cate Blanchett came out in a revealing outfit and attracted the attention of photographers. The publication provides the corresponding photographs Daily Mail.

The 55-year-old Babylon star attended the fashion show of the luxury brand Giorgio Armani, which took place as part of Paris Fashion Week. The celebrity chose for the event a black jumpsuit with bare shoulders, decorated with a shining wide belt and a deep neckline. At the same time, she wore matching pointed-toe shoes and a massive ring.

In addition, the makeup artists applied a minimal amount of makeup to her face. The stylists, in turn, styled the hair back.

Last March, Cate Blanchett attended the Oscars wearing an old outfit from the French fashion house Louis Vuitton. Then the actress appeared on the champagne-colored carpet in a dress from the brand’s archival collection with an emerald velor top with draping and a satin black maxi-length skirt.