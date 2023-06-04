The number of students enrolled in the Early Intervention Unit in the Care and Rehabilitation Centers for People of Determination in the Emirate of Fujairah and the city of Dibba Al-Fujairah, during the current academic year, reached 55 male and female students. Surveys of the Ministry of Community Development also showed a high number of students who showed signs of developmental delay compared to other disabilities. Their number reached 22 students during the current academic year.

Statistical data approved by the Ministry of Community Development and issued by the Statistical Book of the Fujairah Annual Statistics Center confirmed that the number of students in care and rehabilitation centers for people of determination in the Emirate of Fujairah and the city of Dibba Al-Fujairah with autism, and receiving therapeutic rehabilitation in the early intervention unit during the current academic year, has increased. It reached 12 male and female students.

The statistics showed an increase in the number of Down syndrome students affiliated with the centers during the past two years by 54%, who constitute the most common disability among the disabilities registered in the emirate, as they accounted for 39% of the total disabilities in the center, followed by students with autism who receive rehabilitation and treatment at the center. Their percentage was 33%, then students with developmental delays who made up 10%.

According to the statistics, the number of workers in care and rehabilitation centers for people of determination in the emirate and the city of Dibba Al-Fujairah has reached 70, including 49 qualified national cadres specialized in caring for people of determination.

For its part, the Centers for the Care and Rehabilitation of People of Determination confirmed that developmental surveys are being conducted for children, with the aim of transferring those who show signs of developmental delay to early intervention units in the care and rehabilitation centers for people of determination, to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of them by trained and qualified specialists, and then the treatment services are determined that every child needs, while providing support to their families through counseling and guidance.

The centers rely on focusing efforts during the early intervention unit, which is one of the most important stages for students, as effective and integrated treatment plans are implemented for each student, and focus is placed on the family and its guidance.

