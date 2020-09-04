In the Administration of the Primorsky Territory reportedthat 55 people were injured because of typhoon Maysak. People started asking for help this afternoon (the difference with Moscow is seven hours). Basically, the victims have bruises and foreign bodies in the anterior part of the eye. All received help, seven underwent surgery.

According to the authorities, the victim of the typhoon was a resident of the village of Lukyanovka, on whom a tree fell. In addition, two people died as a result of the launch of the floating crane “Chernomorets-34” in the Ussuri Bay.

Now the situation in some areas remains difficult. In Vladivostok, the wind speed reached 43 meters per second. An emergency regime was introduced in Nakhodka, Artem, Vladivostok, Nadezhdinsky, Partizansky, Khasansky, Shkotovsky districts.

On September 3 and 4, a storm warning was announced in Primorye due to a super typhoon. In some districts, classes in schools were canceled. Vacationers were asked to urgently leave the coast. Earlier, Maysak passed along the southeastern coast of South Korea.