At least 55 people were killed in bombings near a school in western Kabul. It is reported by Reuters with reference to a source in the security service.

According to him, a car was blown up in front of a state educational institution for girls in the capital of Afghanistan. More than 50 people died, another 150 were injured of varying severity. Most of the killed and wounded are the students of the school where the explosion took place.

Nevertheless, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan, the death of 30 people has been officially confirmed. The country’s leader, Ashraf Ghani, has already declared the incident a terrorist attack and blamed the Taliban terrorist group (banned in Russia) for it.

On April 30, at least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in a powerful explosion that rocked the city of Puli Alam in eastern Afghanistan. A car bomb exploded outside a guesthouse belonging to a tribal elder. There were many schoolchildren in the building who were preparing to take entrance exams at local universities.