55% of children with cancer in Latin America are cured, according to PAHO

Children with cancer from the Carlos Portela Foundation, in Cali.
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
Less than half of the countries in the region have early detection policies.
“In Latin America and the Caribbean, it is estimated that at least 29,000 girls, boys and adolescents under the age of 19 will be affected by cancer every year”affirms the Pan American Health Organization in a statement.
Although cancer is not the leading cause of infant death -accidents rank first-, the countries of the region have shortcomings in early detection systems, specialized care or availability of drugs against the disease, according to the agency.
In countries with higher incomes, the survival rate can be as high as 80 percent. In Latin America it only reaches 55 percent and in In the lowest income countries this figure is only 20 per cent.
According to Gerson Bermont, director of Promotion and Prevention of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, “in Colombia, 2,200 children and adolescents suffer from cancer” and the mortality rate is close to 60 percent.
The most common types of childhood cancer are “leukemia, brain cancer, lymphoma, and solid tumors such as neuroblastoma and Wilms tumor,” the organization explains.
PAHO commemorates the International Day to Fight Childhood Cancer and seeks to make people aware of the importance of preventive checkups.
JOHN DAVID CANO
School of Multimedia Journalism EL TIEMPO
