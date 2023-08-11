Dina Mahmoud (London)

A few weeks after a strike organized by Hollywood actors and screenwriters, partly because of their fear of artificial intelligence threatening their careers, indications indicate that fears are rising among the American public in general, about the consequences of the increasing use of these advanced technologies, amid calls for the need for government intervention, on the contrary. this level.

A recent opinion poll, conducted in the United States during the last days of last month, revealed that feelings of anxiety about these consequences are not limited to workers in the film industry alone, but extend to other sectors of the labor market, as well as increasing among young Americans. more than the rest of the age groups in society. The survey shows that almost half of the respondents, or up to 45% of them, are concerned that American companies and institutions will replace artificial intelligence technologies in the near future as a substitute for the human workforce, especially since the total investments in these technologies amounted to about 22.7 billion dollars, during the first quarter of this year alone.

According to the survey, this percentage rises to at least 57% for those between the ages of 18 and 34, which is the segment that includes young Americans who are about to enter the labor market, or who have just started their career in it.

The results, which were highlighted by the Los Angeles Times newspaper in a report published on its website, indicated that the fear of the negative effects resulting from the widespread use of artificial intelligence programs for functional and practical purposes at the present time exists among supporters of the Republican Party and supporters of the Democratic Party, on Both.

According to the results of the survey, 55% of respondents expressed their support for the US authorities to take measures aimed at regulating the use of these advanced technologies. This support increases, among those who supported President Joe Biden in the last presidential elections, which took place in 2020, compared to his level among voters, in favor of his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

In addition, 73% of Americans surveyed support that content that was prepared using artificial intelligence be distinguished, in order to distinguish it from its counterpart prepared by humans. This percentage rises to no less than 80% among respondents over 55 years of age.

At the same time, the poll revealed that nearly two-thirds of Americans support the strike carried out by actors and screenwriters in Hollywood in the middle of last month, and believe that the strikers had the right to demand guarantees that prevent the use of artificial intelligence programs, whether to write scripts for various works, or to reproduce their images and their voices, and include them therein.

The results of the latest opinion poll confirm the continuation of the concerns expressed by the majority of Americans, in a previous survey conducted last May, which revealed that about two-thirds of US citizens fear that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence technologies may endanger the future of humanity and threaten human civilization as well.