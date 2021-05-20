The number of internally displaced people reached a new high and alert the world: 55 million people were forced to leave their homes in 2020, according to the Internal Displacement Observatory (IDMC) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). Wars, natural disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic, among the causes of the worrying figure.

Of this number of people who left their homes, 48 ​​million did so fleeing conflict and violence and seven million from natural disasters, according to The report of expert travel agencies.

“Both numbers this year were unusually high,” said IDMC Director Alexandra Bilak, calling the rise in internal displacement “unprecedented.”

With the strict mobility measures due to Covid-19, observers expected the number of displaced citizens to decline, but the results show that, even with a major pandemic in the world, people decided to flee violence and natural disasters. .

Bilak indicated that it was “particularly concerning that these high figures were recorded in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The IDMC director added that “we are not protecting the world’s most vulnerable people from conflict and disasters.”

The report also revealed that the 55 million displaced is the highest number on record in 10 years and internally displaced now more than double the 26 million people who have fled across borders as refugees.

“It is shocking that someone has been forced to flee their home within their own country every second in the past year,” NRC chief Jan Egeland said in a statement.

The resurgence of conflict and violent attacks in countries such as Mozambique, Ethiopia or Burkina faso were part of the cause of the forced mobilizations, although they also occurred in areas where violence has not stopped in years, such as Syria, the Democratic Republic of Congo or Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Bilak stressed that movement restrictions have hindered data collection and “fewer people seek emergency shelters for fear of infection” to Covid-19. He has also suggested that the actual numbers are higher.

Meanwhile, the expert explained that the pandemic had exacerbated the socio-economic conditions of displaced people and warned that “those numbers may rise further as countries sink further into an economic crisis.”

Natural disasters contribute to the new record

The report found that, by the end of 2020, three-quarters of people who fled internally were victims of natural disasters, particularly those related to extreme weather.

According to Bilak, intense cyclones, floods and monsoon rains hit highly exposed and densely populated areas in Asia and the Pacific. Added to this was the hurricane season in the Atlantic and the prolonged rainstorm in the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa that caused the uprooting of millions more.

The expert stated that climate change is increasing the intensity and frequency of these extreme weather events.

“We can only hope that with the future impacts of climate change these disasters will become more frequent and intense and, therefore, that the number of internally displaced people will increase,” added Bilak.

The IDMC director warned that “climate change and the overexploitation of natural resources can exacerbate instability and conflict, which will result in more displacement.”

With AFP and EFE