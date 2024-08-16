Moataz Al Shami (Abu Dhabi)

Sources revealed that the champion of the “ADNOC Professional League” in the new season, which will start with the first round on August 23 and 24, will receive 55 million dirhams, after the success of the Professional League in increasing revenues from marketing and sponsorship, which makes the “Our League” title exceed the value of the AFC Champions League title for the elite, which will start next September, and the champion’s prize is 44 million dirhams (12 million dollars).

Al Ain, the AFC Champions League champion, will participate with Al Wasl, the ADNOC Professional League champion, in the first and new edition of the AFC Champions League for the elite, while Shabab Al Ahli and Sharjah will participate in the AFC Champions League 2, and the champion’s prize is $4 million.