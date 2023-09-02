Home page World

People with umbrellas battle strong winds and rain from Typhoon Saola in Hong Kong. © Daniel Ceng/AP/dpa

Typhoon Saola brings heavy rain and gusty winds to the region. Numerous people are injured. Hundreds of residents escape to emergency shelters.

Hong Kong – So far, 55 people in Hong Kong have had to be treated for injuries in hospitals in the wake of Typhoon “Saola”. As the Hong Kong authorities reported in the morning, around 500 other residents had also sought refuge in emergency shelters because of the storm.

Hong Kongers also reported around 80 cases of fallen trees and about a dozen cases of flooding. According to the current state of knowledge, however, there were no landslides.

The public should remain vigilant

During the night, typhoon Saola hit the coastal waters of southern China and Hong Kong amid heavy rain and gusty winds. The Chinese Weather Service warned that Saola could become the strongest typhoon to hit the region since 1949. Hong Kong closed all schools and kindergartens on Friday evening. Most flight connections have also been cancelled.

By Saturday morning local time, the situation in the financial metropolis had eased somewhat. The local weather service nevertheless urged the Hong Kong public to remain vigilant.

“Saola” is the ninth typhoon to hit the region this year. The powerful hurricanes occur again and again in the summer months and affect numerous countries in Southeast Asia. dpa