The Amazon offers for Spring 2022 allow us to buy a TV Sony Bravia OLED KE-55A8P 55-inch, in 4K ULTRA HD OLED. The reported discount is € 220, or 18%.

The full price indicated by Amazon for this Sony Bravia TV is € 1,199. In the last period it was possible to find it for a little less. Today’s price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Sony Bravia OLED KE-55A8P 55-inch features an X1 Ultimate processor, with Pixel Contrast Booster technology. It supports Acoustic Surface Sound Technology, i.e. it is the screen that creates the sound. The actuators vibrate the panel to emit the sound from the point where the action takes place. The two integrated subwoofers take care of the bass. The dimensions are 122.7 x 73.9 x 29.5 cm approximately.

