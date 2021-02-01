The Emirates Mars Exploration Project stated that if the “Probe of Hope” journey is successful, it will orbit the Red Planet for 55 hours in every full revolution, and its scientific stage will continue for 687 Earth days, indicating that it will collect more than 1000 gigabytes of information on its journey, and will benefit More than 200 scientific institutions and research centers around the world of information provided by the probe for free.

To date, the probe has covered more than 466 million 700 thousand kilometers in its journey to its orbit around Mars, and the remaining 13 million and 700 thousand kilometers will travel until the ninth of February.

The daily monitoring of the probe’s flight on the “Emirates Mars Exploration Project” website indicates that the probe’s speed decreased, as planned, to 78,652 thousand kilometers.

The UAE Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, confirmed that with the success of the probe entering its correct orbit around Mars, the stage of scientific processes that have been carefully developed will begin, as the probe carries 3 scientific devices designed to collect the largest volume of information about the climate of the red planet. It will help provide the first integrated image of the Martian atmosphere throughout the day and during the seasons of the year, and includes a “camera for exploration”, which is a digital camera to capture high-resolution, color digital images of the planet Mars, and to measure ice and ozone in the lower layer of the atmosphere.

The probe carries three scientific devices designed to collect the largest volume of information about the climate of Mars, which helps in providing the first integrated image of the atmosphere of Mars throughout the day and during the seasons of the year. It includes the digital exploration camera "EXI", which is a radiological camera capable of taking high-resolution color images of the planet Mars has a resolution of 12 megapixels. It also carries an "infrared spectrophotometer" that measures the temperature and distribution of dust, water vapor and ice clouds in the lower layer of the atmosphere, in addition to a UV spectrophotometer to measure oxygen and carbon monoxide in the thermal layer and measure Hydrogen and oxygen are in the upper layer of the atmosphere.

The probe was able to take several pictures of outer space and the planet Mars, with the star-tracking camera that is used for navigation in the space navigation devices of the probe, as well as the scientific device supplied with it.





