Approval rose 4 percentage points since the last survey, carried out in June 2023

Search Ipespe carried out at the request of Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and released this Wednesday (September 13, 2023) indicates that the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is approved by 55% of Brazilians, 4 pp more than the last survey, in June 2023. Read the complete of the study (PDF – 1 MB).

Here is how the survey respondents responded:

approve the Lula government – 55%;

– 55%; disapprove of the Lula government – 38%;

– 38%; don’t know or didn’t answer – 7%.

Read the comparison with the last 3 surveys in the image below:

The survey also asked about the perception of the economy.

Read the answers below:

perception that the economy has improved – 48%;

– 48%; perception that the economy remains the same – 33%;

– 33%; perception that the economy has worsened – 19%;

– 19%; don’t know or didn’t answer – 1%.

Read the comparison with the last 3 surveys in the image below:

The Ipespe survey interviewed 2,000 people aged 18 or over in the 5 regions of the country. The interviews were carried out from August 28th to September 1st, 2023. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 pp. The confidence interval is 95.5%.