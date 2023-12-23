Mogadishu (agencies)

Yesterday morning, in a military operation in cooperation with “friendly forces,” the Somali army was able to kill 55 members of the terrorist “Al-Shabaab” militia linked to Al-Qaeda, against the “Jih Jihk” forests of Mudug Governorate, in the center of the country.

The Somali armed forces were able to destroy a stronghold attributed to Al-Shabaab militias linked to Al-Qaeda in the south of Mudug region, in Galmudug regional state, according to reports coming from the center of the country.

The Commander of the National Armed Forces, Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin, confirmed in a statement that the National Army had killed 55 rebel members during its planned military operation.

Yesterday morning, National Army officers confirmed that a joint military operation had achieved the desired goal of targeting terrorist cells in the “Jih Jihk” forests separating the “Aad” and “Adli” regions in the region. The officers pointed out that the army also succeeded in destroying military equipment and vehicles belonging to the rebels.

The Somali Armed Forces, in cooperation with local forces, continue to pursue the remnants of the terrorist Al-Shabaab militia in the south and center of the country.