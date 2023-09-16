The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi referred 36 environmental violations to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, within three years, with 25 violations in 2022, six violations in 2021, in addition to five violations in 2019, while statistics showed that 5,485 violations were recorded in the emirate’s wild natural reserves through the patrols affiliated with the centers. Monitoring working in reserves, for the same period.

The Authority confirmed its success over the past years in achieving remarkable progress in preserving biological diversity through the establishment of the Zayed Network of Natural Reserves, and seeking to achieve its strategic priorities, which aim to preserve biological diversity, through environmental planning and legislation. Based on scientific foundations, in addition to strengthening Its efforts to provide a suitable environment for endangered animals away from any factors that might threaten their environmental stability, noting its work on various projects that contribute to enhancing biological diversity in natural reserves, and obtaining a better environment. Sustainable.

Statistics issued by the Authority showed that more than 28,000 patrols worked during the year 2022 to monitor natural reserves, and monitored 1,885 violations, while 28,900 patrols worked during 2021, and monitored more than 2,500 violations, while 1,100 violations were monitored in 2019, through work 26 thousand and 200 patrols.

During the year 2022, 10 administrative violations were monitored, all in the Al Ain region, with seven violations of soil shoveling, a violation of cutting trees, a violation of possession and use of fishing equipment, in addition to a violation of discharging sewage into the wild environment. 25 environmental violations were issued and referred to the The Judicial Department, which varied between violations of hunting and trespassing on a reserve, monitoring sewage waste and shoveling soil. The highest percentage of violations recorded in the Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, where it was estimated at 96.3%. %, with a number of 1,793 violations, followed by a violation of catching animals, at a rate of 1.4%. , with a number of 26 violations, and the reasons for this violation are due to practicing fishing activities without a license from the Authority, and outside the specified seasons.

In 2021, six environmental violations were issued and referred to the Judicial Department. They varied between hunting violations, overgrazing, and throwing waste. Violations of monitoring “Sawayat” fishing tools recorded the highest percentage of violations in the Al Ain and Al Dhaf regions. It was estimated at 93.5% of the total violations. The other. Waste dumping monitoring violations recorded a rate of 3.4% with 87 violations, while the percentage of logging decreased to 0.1%, which indicates increased awareness among members of society and compliance with environmental laws.

In 2019, five environmental violations were issued in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and referred to the Judicial Department. They were divided into three violations in the Al Ain region, and two violations in the Al Dhafra region, and violations of monitoring “Sawayat” fishing tools recorded the highest percentage of violations in my region. The eye and the pterygium, as it was estimated at a percentage 89.3% of all other violations. Environmental awareness campaigns also contributed to a decrease in the percentage of logging violations, as it decreased within a year from 3% to 0.3%, at a rate of three trees.