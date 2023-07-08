Patricia Aguilar had just turned 18 when she ran away from home. The young woman from Elche took the six or seven thousand euros that her parents had collected in the bakery they ran, thanks to the push of the Christmas dates, and she headed for Lima. There she was awaited by Félix Steven Manrique, the leader of a sect in which she remained trapped for 548 days until she was finally rescued in the jungle by the Peruvian police.

The story, which jumped to the media on two occasions – the first, when some parents, stunned by the helplessness in which they found themselves, took the story on Spanish television; the second, with the happy rescue– has just now arrived on Disney+ from the hands of Olmo Figueredo and José Ortuño, those responsible for ‘The State against Pablo Ibar’ and in the form of a three-episode documentary series that is inspired by the book ‘ Thy will be done’ by the journalist Vanesa Lorenzo.

With a hectic pace and a magnificent pulse when it comes to dosing the twists of the script, the surprises and even the testimonies, ‘548 days: Captured by a sect’ begins with the escape of the young woman and the beginning of the nightmare for her parents , Alberto Aguilar and Rosa Poveda. They were the ones who, searching her room, discovered that that shy and introverted girl, who always dressed in black, listened to metal music, watched anime and drew, had spent months drawing up a plan to run away from home and meet ‘G’, a guy with whom he had established a relationship through social networks.

Adult ID photos, a document certifying their singleness, esoteric symbology, prayers and instructions to perform various rituals, in dozens of papers that were scattered around the room, put the frightened parents on the trail. She had been trapped by someone who claimed to be a gnostic and who claimed to have absolute and intuitive knowledge, especially in the divine. To obtain it, she claimed, one had to perform all kinds of sexual rites to “purify and destroy the corrupt self.” Together with him, and his other two wives and their children, Patricia was initiated into ayahuasca, alcohol and sex in those more than five hundred days of torment, in which she lived in a situation of poverty and, even, had a baby.

family investigation



Filled with audio notes, telephone conversations and WhatsApp messages, the docuseries does not stop there and describes how it was captured and the emotional state in which the family investigation was found step by step.

Figueredo says that the idea of ​​taking this story to television arose when they were both working on ‘El Estado contra Pablo Ibar’ and he was in full production of ‘La trinchera infinita’. «I remember that one day my daughters, after school, told me that it would be good if I made stories for them and at that moment I told Jose that we had to find brighter stories, more feminine and above all that spoke more to the adolescents”.

Figueredo was always clear that ‘548 days: Captured by a sect’ was a perfect story for Disney. «I raised it directly as a family ‘true crime’ and with a happy and hopeful ending. An educational, informative ‘true crime’ that helps parents and adolescents understand the dangers of social networks and coercive persuasion”, he affirms. A matter, the latter, for which they ask in Spain for a legislative change. «We want the crime of coercive persuasion to be introduced. Patricia was kidnapped not physically but psychologically. She was subjected to a different belief system and was manipulated, becoming a puppet for Manrique,” she explains.

In the upper image, Patricia Aguilar. Below, two images from the documentary series about his escape and the time he was in the sect.





And despite the fact that it may seem difficult, the documentary does not get carried away by the tabloid and morbid side of the story. “We wanted to focus more on family union, on the resistance of all of them, on Spain-Peru cooperation, talk about motherhood, talk about mental health…”, Ortuño points out. In that sense, the story had it all. “When you find a story that has the component of a time trial thriller, in which a family agonizes to find their daughter, at the same time has the emotional component of a melodrama and has an ultra-luminous ending, in which the victims end up going back to being them and rebuilding themselves… Because Patricia today is a new woman, who has been completely deprogrammed».

Trust



Surprise the way the whole family opens up. “It’s a matter of patience and giving them time, making it clear that they were only going to tell what they wanted, but that we also expected them to tell everything,” explains Figueredo. For this they built a set in which none of the interviewees ever saw the camera, nor the microphones, nor the lights. «We built a 100% dark set, in which the only thing that entered was a chair, the background and in front they had a mirror. Behind was the camera, but that mirror was placed diagonally and it reflected José and me”, reveals Figueredo.

Of all of them, they highlight the “courage” when it comes to telling their story and making self-criticism – Patricia’s father assumes, for example, that for a long time he was more aware of his work than of his daughter – and the need to “warn that if you neglect your children, there may be another person to replace you.



Alberto and Rosa, Patricia’s parents.







It is curious that the creators have chosen not to give psychologists a voice, a role that is somehow replaced by Noelia Bru, Patricia’s cousin, involved in her search from the beginning and a member of RedUNE, the network for the prevention of sectarianism. “We interviewed them, but in the end we thought that empathizing with the expert was more difficult than doing it with the protagonists,” says Figueredo. «We decided that we wanted to tell the story with only eight people, four from Spain and four from Peru. I was also obsessed with the idea that this message had to be there and fortunately Noelia is our vehicle, “concludes Ortuño.