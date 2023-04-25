The Ministry of Justice revealed that the number of law firms registered with it is 982, and the number of practicing lawyers registered in the practicing lawyers’ roll has reached 1,532, including 990 males and 542 females. The Ministry of Justice noted the role played by lawyers in society, as they are one of the elements on which justice is based and the main partners in providing the justice service.
