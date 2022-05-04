The Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs, Acting Director of the General Department of Security of Organizations, Facilities and Emergency in Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, said that the K9 Security Inspection Department, the department concerned with police dogs, carried out 2,829 missions during the past year, with 1,312 security inspection missions. , 542 examination missions to detect infection with the Corona virus “Covid-19”, 480 guard missions, 381 security patrol missions, 53 drug detection missions, 30 tracing missions, 20 raid missions, 11 fire detection missions, in addition to special missions for the exhibition “Expo 2020 Dubai” throughout 2021, during the preparation for it and after its opening, included 879 inspection and guarding missions.

For his part, the Director of the Security Inspection Department «K9» in the General Department for the Security of Organizations, Facilities and Emergency, Major Salah Al Mazrouei, said that the department is concerned with training police dogs, selecting trainers, conducting daily training, and providing all forms of health and psychological care, and preventive and curative programs, and the department includes three Sections, Technical Affairs and Training Section, Health Monitoring Section, and Security Tasks Section.

He added that 63 professional trainers are working in the department to train 73 police dogs of six types: German Shepherd, Dutch Shepherd, Malinois, Sprigel Hawker, Labrador, and Español Cocker. Long work periods, while the last three types are concerned with the tasks of detecting drugs, contraband, searching for bodies, missing persons, belongings and inflammable materials.

And he continued: “In selecting the trainers, we take into account their patience, physical fitness, love of dealing with police dogs, quick wit and behavior, and when selecting trainers, we form a committee for interview and testing. On dog breeds, types, and temperament, training courses continue throughout the year.

picking dogs

With regard to dogs, Al Mazrouei explained that a specialized committee conducts tests for the instincts of dogs, to ensure their ability to perform police work, and then undergo field tests in dark or cramped places, indoor and outdoor, in addition to carrying out tasks that require attack, their father and others. He pointed out to attract dogs whose age ranges between 10 and 18 months, and they continue to work until their life span, which is approximately seven years, and if they are able to continue, according to experts and specialists in training, health and fitness, they will continue for more than that.

And he indicated that the inability of the dog to perform its duties is called the cancellation process, and it relates to two parts, one of which is medical, and the report of the Health Monitoring Department is issued, to prove the police dog’s physical and health eligibility, and the second part is approved by the training experts who issue a report showing the ability of the police dog to continue to perform its police duties efficiently High. And if both reports (medical and technical), or one of them, shows the police dog is ineligible, we offer it for adoption in front of the public according to specific conditions, and indeed we receive many applications for the adoption of dogs from lovers to care and keep them.

Al Mazrouei explained that the police dogs performed security tasks at the global event “Expo 2020 Dubai”, during preparation for it and after its launch, as the security inspection teams performed their tasks in securing the site throughout the period of preparation for it, and after its launch, in addition to participating in presenting performances in front of the audience watching in it. Obedience shows, and live experiences of the ability of police dogs, accompanied by their trainers, to detect prohibited substances and drugs.

«Covid-19»

Al Mazrouei pointed out their success in training police dogs to detect people likely to be infected with the Corona virus, “given that the trained police dogs have a very strong sense of smell, which can be used in police patrols, and secure important vital sites, such as commercial centers, events, crowds and airports.”

He added: “Direct interaction is not carried out between dogs and the people to be examined, but rather we rely on human race samples, which helps to implement precautionary measures and maintain physical distance, and the experiment included distributing specialized teams from the national team to the country’s airports, to supervise the actual application in Monitoring and examination of samples taken from those coming to the country from the armpit without direct contact with the dog, and within seconds, the trained police dog can determine the possibility of infection of this person, if any, which is an additional line of defense that enhances the efforts of other concerned authorities in securing airports to enhance security and safety of passenger traffic.

He stressed that the experiment was circulated at the level of the Ministry of Interior, and Dubai Police trained 38 trainers with their dogs at the level of police leaders in the state and customs, to enable them to detect potential patients with “Corona”, and it was found that the accuracy of detection is 92%.

Dog tasks

In turn, Head of the Security Tasks Section, Captain Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, said that police dogs have become a major focus in search and rescue operations, tracking and odors, guarding tasks, and others, and they share their experience and competence in missions inside and outside the country.

He added that the tasks of dogs differ according to the breed, including the one who specializes in tracing, and others are looking for the missing, using personal belongings to identify the smell, and dogs specialized in searching for bodies or their body parts, so that they find the buried body, regardless of the duration or depth of burial, and drug detection dogs. And hallucinogenic pills, looking for any natural drug such as hashish, opium and marijuana, or manufactured such as hallucinogenic pills or amphetamines and others, or semi-synthetic such as heroin and cocaine, and includes searching for any location where the drugs were hidden even if they were buried. As for the police dogs specialized in detecting the causes of fires, they can determine if substances such as gasoline, diesel, kerosene, dyes, acetone, gas and others were used in the fire site, in cooperation with fire experts in the forensic laboratory.

For his part, the head of the Health Monitoring Department, Lieutenant Muhammad Sultan Al Ketbi, said that the department’s tasks include two parts. The first is concerned with preventive programs, by providing health care for police dogs, ensuring their safety on a daily basis, and providing immunizations, through annual vaccinations, and immunizations against internal parasites each Three months, immunizations against external parasites between three and six months, in addition to periodic dental cleaning, weekly washing, and clinical examinations, in addition to taking care of the moral aspect of it, by closeness, playing and practicing continuous exercises with the coach.

As for the other aspect, it is represented in the therapeutic aspect, by providing the necessary medicines and treatments if one of them suffers an injury or disease, and to be keen to see the latest local and international medical practices in the field of treating and caring for police dogs.

He added that their care for dogs includes the barn system, which contains air conditioners that automatically adjust their temperatures to suit the dogs, a suction fan to remove odors, a deep daily cleaning of the barns according to special cleaning materials, and the provision of specific meals.

Supporting the female component

The Director of the Security Inspection Department, Major Salah Al Mazrouei, confirmed that the Dubai Police are pushing the female component to participate in all fields, noting that there are seven Emirati female members who train police dogs, and participate with their male colleagues in security inspections, in addition to the work of three Emirati doctors in the veterinary unit, including Dr. Maryam Al Khateri, the first Emirati veterinarian working in the police field at the state level.

7923 training hours

Head of the Technical and Training Affairs Department, Captain Saud Sultan Al-Suwaidi, explained that during the past year, they carried out 7,923 hours of training for trainers and their dogs, stressing their keenness to hold training courses throughout the year, and to create training scenarios that simulate reality to maintain the level of performance.

He added that there are techniques used in training operations, including a scent extraction device, and placing them in boxes to train police dogs to smell and identify them in the performance of security tasks, such as drugs and prohibited materials, or in cases of traceability and the like. The dog, so that trainers can track its trace in search and rescue operations, and know the places that have been searched.

