The pace of corona in the country has been slower than before. In the last 24 hours, 54,044 new positive cases of Corona have been reported. Let me tell you that yesterday its number went down to 50 thousand after 84 days. A total of 47 thousand new patients were confirmed yesterday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 76,51,108 cases of the epidemic have been reported in the country so far.

Let us tell you that a total of 717 patients have died in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll from this epidemic has increased to 1,15,914.

Talking about the latest figures released by the central government, there are 7,40,090 active cases in the country. In this case, a decrease of 8448 has been recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, 67,95,103 patients have either recovered or been discharged from the hospital. In the last 24 hours, 61,775 patients have been discharged from the hospital.