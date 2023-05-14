She posted photos in a black mini dress in the bath on her Instagram account. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) 54-year-old TV presenter Svetlana Bondarchuk. The model showed subscribers long legs.

“Well good! I would like to find fault, but…”, “What an incredible you are”, “Goddess”, “Incredibly beautiful”, “Just a fiery fire. No matter how punning it sounds, ”users commented on the publication.

Earlier, 55-year-old actress Alika Smekhova published a photo without clothes. The actress posed naked in the font, hiding behind the branches of a coniferous tree.