She published photos in a transparent colorful dress against the background of lilac bushes on her Instagram page (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) 54-year-old TV presenter Svetlana Bondarchuk.

“The most delicious Moscow lilac,” the model signed the picture.

“An extraordinary woman. How do you decorate things!”, “What an awesome image. Svetlana!”, “Very stylish, feminine and delicious”, “The most luxurious girl”, “The case when more beautiful with age,” subscribers commented on the image.

Earlier, the 61-year-old wife of Alexander Malinin called ways to “grow up beautifully.”