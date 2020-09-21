American actress of Mexican descent Salma Hayek shared a picture in a swimsuit and delighted fans. The photo appeared on her page in Instagram…

In the above video, a 54-year-old celebrity poses lying on a springboard in a one-piece brown swimsuit with a deep neckline. She also wears a straw hat and blue sunglasses. “Good Friday,” Hayek wished subscribers in the description of the post, which received 684,000 likes.

Fans admired the figure of the actress in the comments below the publication. “Beautiful and sexy”, “It seems to me that you are the most delightful in the world”, “I love you”, “The most beautiful woman”, “What a figure!” They said.

In September, the figure of Salma Hayek was admired by fans. She was photographed against the background of the sea in a yellow one-piece swimsuit with a slit at the waist and a long skirt of the same color. She also wore gold bracelets and hand-shaped earrings.