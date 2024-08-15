British supermodel Naomi Campbell posed in a revealing outfit for the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine. The corresponding publication appeared on website editions.

The 54-year-old model posed for one of the shots standing on a balcony against the backdrop of a city landscape. She wore a brown maxi dress by Italian brand Ferragamo, the transparent fabric of which exposed her bare chest. At the same time, the celebrity tried on a gold necklace by Bulgari and black The Row pumps.

It is known that the author of the photo was a model and photographer from Senegal, Malik Bodian.

Previously famous Czech model Hana Jirikova posed topless for the cover of the Greek version of Harper’s Bazaar magazine.