Home page World

Split

Forensic workers are on duty at the scene of two deaths on the grounds of a hospital. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

A woman separates from her husband and is then killed by him. Unfortunately, this is not uncommon – now there is probably a new case in Duisburg. The perpetrator also shoots himself.

Duisburg – A 54-year-old shot his wife and himself in front of a hospital in Duisburg. The 47-year-old woman apparently recently separated from her husband, police and prosecutors said on Monday.

The woman worked in the hospital where the crime happened. The suspected murder weapon would have been seized by police at the scene. Further details and background would now have to be determined. dpa