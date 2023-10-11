American actress Jennifer Aniston starred naked in the Apple TV series “The Morning Show.” The relevant material is published Daily Mail.

In the posted footage, the 54-year-old naked star is captured in bed during an intimate scene with 52-year-old colleague Jonathan Hamm. At the same time, the artist was also without clothes.

It is known that in the series Aniston plays the role of news anchor Alex Levy, who is one of the main characters. In turn, Hamm played tech billionaire Paul Marks. According to the script, the journalist interviewed a man in his mansion.

