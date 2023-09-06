The Ajman Transport Authority revealed the number of users of the on-demand bus service during the first half of this year, noting that the number reached 54,629, an increase of 69% over the same period last year, and the number of trips amounted to 51,194, an increase of 74%.

The on-demand bus service is one of the services that has been very popular with customers since its launch as a transportation service within the Emirate of Ajman.

The Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency, Engineer Sami Ali Al-Jallaf, confirmed that the authority has increased the fleet of bus service on demand as part of its development plans for the transportation system in the Emirate of Ajman by adding vehicles to cover the increasing demand for the service and to serve a larger number of customers.

He pointed out that the increase in the fleet of a bus service on demand came in response to the desire of the public, as the project achieved great demand by the public, and the service is characterized by shortening the time it takes to reach public transport buses, which contributes to improving the user experience with the possibility of requesting the vehicle with specifying the destination to go to. Through the smart application, the application identifies the nearest vehicle and directs the customer to the nearest virtual parking lot, as more than 2,700 virtual parking spaces are available for the service.

He explained that the public can request vehicles on demand (OD) through the BOD (Ajman) application, which is available on ios and Android devices. on public transportation, and work to reduce walking distances and waiting time.