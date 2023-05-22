The Sharjah Private Education Authority announced the results of its qualitative program (Etqan), which aims to develop and improve the quality of school performance in all its aspects. It was implemented from October last year to March of this year, with the aim of evaluating the performance of 110 schools representing 10 different curricula out of the total private schools in the emirate. of 127 schools.

The results showed that 97% of private schools in the emirate provide acceptable or better education, and 49% provide good or better education, which means that 107 schools in the emirate provide acceptable or better education, and 54 schools provide good or better education.

The results indicate that one school got an “outstanding” level, nine schools got a “very good” level, 44 schools got a “good” level, 53 schools got an “acceptable” level, and three schools got a “poor” level.

No school in the emirate received a “very weak” level.

According to the evaluation, GEMS Millennium Private School – Indian Curriculum is the only one with an outstanding rating, while the Australian International Private School, Ambassador, Victoria International, Cambridge International, Delhi Private School, International French School Georges Pompidou, and «Very Good» rated. Our English High School for Girls, Our English High School for Boys, and Sharjah English Private School.

The results of “Itqan” showed that Al-Amal School for the Deaf is the most distinguished with regard to people of determination. As for the schools that received a “very good” evaluation in Arabic for native speakers, they are: “James Cambridge International Private School” and “Victoria International”. The results showed that 61% of students in private schools in the emirate receive a “good” education or better.

The study revealed that 64% of Emirati students in private schools (their number is 14 thousand and three male and female students) receive a “good” or better education.