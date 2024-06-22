AND’ The death toll in India after drinking liquor laced with methanol has risen to 54 in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. A local official reports this, adding that another 100 people remain hospitalized. Since Wednesday, almost 200 people have been treated for vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhea after drinking liquor laced with methanol in the Kallakurichi district, about 250 kilometers from Chennai.

The police, who are investigating, have so far arrested two people accused of selling counterfeit liquor and seized over two hundred liters of alcohol. Analyzes conducted in laboratories on samples of liquor revealed that the liquid contained methanol. If ingested even in small quantities, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage and death.