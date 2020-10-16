Another 54 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of pneumonia and a positive coronavirus test have died in Moscow. This is reported by the operational headquarters of the capital for the fight against infection in Telegram-channel.

Thus, the total number of deaths reached 5850. A day earlier, 57 people died in Moscow.

Over the past day, 3,942 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the capital. The total number of infected in the city reached 347 946. For all the time, 268 423 patients were cured, of which 1953 were recovered only in the past 24 hours.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!