Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the Anti-Illegal Immigration Service in Libya announced the deportation of 54 illegal immigrants from a shelter and deportation center to the city of Sirte in preparation for their deportation to their country.

The agency's media office said, “Illegal immigrants are from Nigeria, Niger, Eritrea, Algeria, Yemen, Tunisia, Ghana, Mali, Ethiopia, Syria, Somalia, Kenya, Ivory Coast, and Morocco.”

He added, “Some of them suffer from infectious diseases such as hepatitis,” noting that they were arrested through daily campaigns carried out by the branch within the jurisdiction, and some of them are subject to security restrictions and judicial rulings.

The media office of the Libyan Anti-Illegal Immigration Service confirmed that these actions are carried out by the branch to preserve the national and health security of the city.